Filed Under:Lyft, Philadelphia News, Women's History Month


PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Ride-sharing app Lyft is celebrating Women’s History Month with free rides up to $10 to inspirational locations around the city throughout the month of March. Some of the inspirational places include the National Constitution Center, Parkway Central Library, The Rosenbach, Betsy Ross House and the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center.

Riders in Philadelphia can use the promo code WHMPHI19 when visiting these spots around the city.

The company also plans to launch a social content series that highlights civic heroes and female Lyft drivers who’ve made an impact in their community across the country.

Lyft will also be planning local meet-ups for its female drivers to help their relationships within the driver community.

