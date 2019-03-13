  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Getting from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh can take around five hours. But what if you could make the trip in 30 minutes? It may one day be a reality.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has awarded a $2 million contract to review Elon Musk’s Hyperloop concept.

On the Hyperloop, pods take passengers through underground tubes at speeds faster than 700 miles per hour.

The study is expected to be completed by next year.

