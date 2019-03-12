BREAKING:Man Armed With Butcher Knife Fatally Shot By My Philly Wireless Security Guard, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man armed with a butcher knife was shot and killed by a security guard at the My Philly Wireless store in North Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened at the store located on the 2700 block of North Broad Street, around 12:30 p.m.

According to police, the man armed with the knife ran behind the counter and that’s when the security guard on duty fired his weapon.

Bishop McDevitt High School Student Arrested For Bringing Gun To School, Police Say

The man was shot once in the chest and transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s