



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man armed with a butcher knife was shot and killed by a security guard at the My Philly Wireless store in North Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened at the store located on the 2700 block of North Broad Street, around 12:30 p.m.

According to police, the man armed with the knife ran behind the counter and that’s when the security guard on duty fired his weapon.

The man was shot once in the chest and transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are investigating the shooting.