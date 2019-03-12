



CHELTENHAM, Pa. (CBS) — A student from Bishop Mcdevitt High School was arrested Tuesday after he showed up to school with a 9 mm handgun, authorities say. According to school officials, the 17-year-old showed up to school late and smelled like marijuana.

Cheltenham police say a school official found the unloaded gun on the 11th-grade student.

After an investigation, it was determined the firearm was stolen. Police did not find ammunition on the student or in the school.

There were no injuries and no threats were made against any students or staff.

The student, from Philadelphia, will be charged with multiple charges including possession of a gun on school property.

He will be held at the Montgomery County Youth Center for further court proceedings.