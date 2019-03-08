



WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Sources tell Eyewitness News they are searching for a field for a possible weapon and other evidence after a 21-year-old woman was fatally shot inside her car in Willingboro on Thursday morning. Maribely Lopez’s body was found inside her red sedan on Medley Lane.

A house on Marlboro Lane in Willingboro is under investigation after it was raided by police in connection to Lopez’s death. She was shot at least once.

Investigators combed through the home Thursday night, snapping photos of evidence and towing at least three cars.

Police sources close to the investigation say it is tied to Lopez’s murder, but didn’t say how.

Eyewitness News caught up with one of the residents as he left the home.

“I served my time in the military life,” the man said. “This place is really bad.”

Neighbors say the family has lived there more than 15 years. They say they have no idea why police searched the house.

“I don’t know nothing like that. To me, Marvin is a very nice person because we fix cars together and stuff like that, so that’s the only thing I know about him,” said Arnold Williams.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office is asking anyone with information to come forward.