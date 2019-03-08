



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified a man accused of a deadly stabbing at a Center City SEPTA concourse. Philadelphia Police arrested 50-year-old Charles Dallas D Green at a homeless shelter on Thursday. He was charged with murder, robbery and possession of an instrument of crime.

The stabbing happened Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after SEPTA’s Transit Police Union went on strike. SEPTA’s Police Union says the stabbing is the latest example why it needs more officers. But the main reason they’re still picketing is over a work issue.

Philadelphia Police have not yet released the name of the victim, but they did obtain security footage.

“It captures the entire incident,” Philadelphia Police captain Jason Smith said.

Nearly 200 SEPTA Transit Police Officers On Strike After Union, Management Fail To Reach Deal

Crime scene tape blocked off part of the Walnut-Locust subway station of the Broad Street Line after police say a 30-year-old man was stabbed once in the chest.

It happened this morning on the concourse after a fight broke out between him and Green. The victim died at a nearby hospital.

“There are witnesses to this incident, so we’re attempting to locate them at this time,” Smith said.

Police also say they arrested Green shortly after the attack.

When asked if SEPTA’s officers would have been at the concourse if they were not on strike, Philadelphia Police say they “would not know the answer to that question.”

SEPTA’s Police Union has now been off the job and on strike for more than 24 hours. Dozens picketed outside SEPTA’s headquarters in Center City on Thursday.

“We’re understaffed, we’re undermanned. We can’t be everywhere all the time,” SEPTA Transit Police Union vice president Troy Parham said.

The main issue is a policy over body cameras. The Union says the current policy does not allow officers to review body camera video at the end of their shift.

SEPTA Transit Police Union Says Negotiations Broke Down Over Body Camera Policy

They want to change that.

“We think it would be more effective if we can review it at the end of our shift, when we’re done sitting writing a report,” Parham said. “It just helps for things to be more accurate of what we you did for the day.”

SEPTA management said it couldn’t comment specifically on body cameras, but SEPTA did say it is ready to go back to the negotiation table.

The two sides will meet Thursday night at 8 p.m.

SEPTA’s Transit Police Union is now scheduled to meet with SEPTA management at 8 tonight. We’re live on @CBSPhilly at 6p https://t.co/gWxsHzW1wi pic.twitter.com/DQsJEavWJt — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 7, 2019

It’s not clear what caused the fight that led up to the stabbing. Police are still investigating.