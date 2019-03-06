



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly 200 SEPTA Transit Police officers are on strike after the union and SEPTA management failed to reach a deal on Wednesday. SEPTA transit officers have been working without a contract since March 2018.

BREAKING: SEPTA’S transit police union announced they are striking. They expect to comment around 4p @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ZUTb1yi228 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 6, 2019

Transit union leader Omari Bervine says the union is underpaid and understaffed, causing officers to leave for better paying jobs.

“These officers put their lives on the line every day to protect the riding public—and do it in a professional, caring and compassionate manner—and they need to be compensated fairly,” Bervine said in a statement.

A SEPTA spokesperson says it has a strike contingency plan in place. SEPTA says Philadelphia police officers will provide assistance, including an increased presence at major transportation centers during school dismissal time. Police in suburban communities will help with patrols and responses.

There are also 49 SEPTA police supervisors who remain on duty and will work 12-hour shifts on patrols throughout the system.

This guy looks like the first in SEPTA’S transit police union to take to the picket line https://t.co/8FTI4bvcKO pic.twitter.com/D9snbi2pbq — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 6, 2019

SEPTA officials do not expect any additional risk to riders or service disruption.

The last time SEPTA transit officers went on strike was March 2012. That strike lasted about a week.