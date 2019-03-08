



LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) – While Bryce Harper will help the Philadelphia Phillies take a bite out of the competition this season, and for the next 13 years, fans can take a bite out of Bryce — well, kind of. The Philly Pretzel Factory in Langhorne is jumping in on the Harper craze by making and selling Harper pretzels.

Custom orders do have to be made one day in advance because to twist a pretzel into the shape of Harper’s face takes about 15 to 20 minutes, according to a Philly Pretzel Factory employee.

“We’re getting a lot of people coming in for the Phillies’ P pretzels,” the employee said.

With good reason, too. On Friday, Philly Pretzel Factory gave away Phillies P pretzels for free.

From the oven in the back to the folks in the front, everyone is freaking out over the Phillies since they signed Harper last week. They’re especially going twisted over No. 3.

“It’s going to be good, we’ve been young a couple of years so we’ve been struggling a little bit,” an employee said. “Bryce is going to bring us back and lead us to a world championship. I’m feeling that.”

The way the Philly Pretzel Factory in Langhorne rolls out dough, you can see how they’ve raised the bar for baking into the major leagues.

But before the big game on Saturday – Harper’s spring training game debut – it’s all about the capital P at the Langhorne Philly Pretzel Factory.