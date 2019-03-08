



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer shot and killed a pit bull attacking a man and another cop on Thursday night. The police-involved shooting happened on the 7000 block of Yocum Street, shortly before 9 p.m.

Pennsylvania Lottery Reports Statewide System Issues, People Unable To Buy Lottery Tickets

Two officers originally responded to a call for gunshots on the 7100 block of Upland Street. When they arrived, they saw a 31-year-old man on the 7000 block attempt to run.

According to police, a struggle then ensued between one of the officers and the man. During the struggle, the man yelled for his mother and a pit bull emerged from a home on the 2100 block of South 71st Street and charged at the officers.

At one point, the man said “sic ’em” to the dog. The pit bull then attempted to bite one of the officers on the leg and foot, while the other cop used a baton to strike the dog.

During the attack, the pit bull went to bite one of the officers, but instead bit the man on his left cheek. While the officer was holding the man down, the pit bull tried to go on the attack again. The officer then opened fire, killing the pit bull.

Man Charged After Allegedly Stealing 6 Philadelphia Homes From ‘Poor, Elderly, And Deceased,’ DA Says

The man was transported to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.