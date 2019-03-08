



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is reporting a statewide system issue which has people unable to buy lottery tickets. The issue was first reported around noon Friday.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Twitter that they were working on resolving the issue.

Hi, At this time we are experiencing statewide system problems that may impact your ability to purchase tickets. We are tracking this issue. We are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. — Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) March 8, 2019