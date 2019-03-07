  • CBS 3On Air

SADDLE RIVER, N.J. (CBS/AP) – A town in Bergen County, New Jersey is putting some bite in an ordinance that could result in hefty fines and even jail time for owners of barking dogs. The Saddle River council is amending a one-sentence noise rule by placing time restrictions that would prohibit dogs from barking, howling or yelping for more than 20 minutes between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. or for more than 15 minutes between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Violators would face a fine of up to $1,000, up to 90 days or up to 90 days of community service.

Saddle River Borough Administrator Jerry Giaimis says there was one incident in particular that prompted the change. He says he couldn’t elaborate on what the incident was.

A vote is scheduled for March 18.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

