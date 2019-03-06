Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A vicious robbery of an elderly man inside of a CVS was caught on surveillance video. Police hope the video will lead them to the attackers.

An 85-year-old man was using the MoneyGram machine at the CVS store on Bustleton Avenue last month. That’s when he was approached by two offenders, asking if he needed help.

Officer Shoots Knife-Wielding Man 4 Times In West Philadelphia, Police Say

When the man took his money from his pocket, a woman grabbed his money and a male suspect can be seen in the video knocking the victim to the the ground.

The suspects fled across Bustleton Avenue towards the Shell gas station.

If you recognize either one of the suspects, call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s