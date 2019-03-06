



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A knife-wielding man is in critical condition after police shot him four times when he ignored commands to drop the weapon and walked towards officers, authorities say. Police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 4300 block of Hazel Street in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a knife who refused to drop it and began walking towards them, police say.

A 27-year-old officer then shot the man four times. He is now in critical condition at an area hospital.

The officer’s partner was with him, but did not open fire.

No stabbing victim was found at the scene.