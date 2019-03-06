



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Raise your mitten-covered hand, if you’re over winter. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the temperature in Philadelphia is 26 degrees, 5 degrees shy of the record coldest high temperature for today’s date, set in 1901.

Most across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys awoke to single-digit wind chill temperatures this morning, even though the official start to spring is just around the corner.

Thanks to a series of fast-moving arctic cold fronts, today is the third consecutive day of sub 40-degree high temperatures, well below the average high of near 50 degrees.

We’ll likely tack on two more days of 30-degree highs Thursday and Friday before temperatures rebound to seasonable levels this weekend.

So far for March, the average temperature is running 6.5 degrees below normal. December, January and February all closed out above-normal.

March, a typical month of transition, may redeem itself in its warm weather offerings as the average date of the first 70-degree day in Philadelphia is March 20.