By Lauren Casey


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Raise your mitten-covered hand, if you’re over winter. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the temperature in Philadelphia is 26 degrees, 5 degrees shy of the record coldest high temperature for today’s date, set in 1901.

(credit: CBS3)

Most across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys awoke to single-digit wind chill temperatures this morning, even though the official start to spring is just around the corner.

(credit: CBS3)

Thanks to a series of fast-moving arctic cold fronts, today is the third consecutive day of sub 40-degree high temperatures, well below the average high of near 50 degrees.

We’ll likely tack on two more days of 30-degree highs Thursday and Friday before temperatures rebound to seasonable levels this weekend.

(credit: CBS3)

So far for March, the average temperature is running 6.5 degrees below normal. December, January and February all closed out above-normal.

March, a typical month of transition, may redeem itself in its warm weather offerings as the average date of the first 70-degree day in Philadelphia is March 20.

