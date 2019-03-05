



PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBS) — Several passengers were injured over the weekend after the Norwegian Escape cruise ship made a violent tilt. Eyewitness News spoke with one of the passengers on board via Facebook Live about what led to the frightening ordeal.

The Norwegian Escape smoothly sailed back into Port Canaveral Tuesday morning, a far cry from the tumultuous moments on board over the weekend.

“It was like a scene out of the Titanic and we were terrified because we didn’t know if it was gonna happen again or what was going on,” passenger Charlotte Conmy said.

Conmy was in her room with her husband on Sunday when she says everything in the room, including the two of them, were tossed around.

“We couldn’t stand up, even trying to hold onto something, you could not stand up,” she said. “You could feel the boat just tilting, and everything went down with it.”

Conmy shared a photo of debris scattered about her room and in the hallways.

The Norwegian Escape had been hit with a sudden and extreme gust of wind estimated at over 100 mph, rocking the huge ship, rattling nerves and injuring some passengers.

“Bar stools were just flying across the room, a casino slot machine fell on this one poor woman and she dislocated her shoulder, there were just a lot of injuries,” Conmy said.

Conmy estimates that the harrowing ordeal may have lasted about 30 to 45 seconds, but for those on board, it felt more like an eternity.

She’s an avid cruiser and says that despite the scare, she’ll keep cruising and hoping for the best.

“Luckily, this is a very rare occurrence,” Conmy said. “I will continue to cruise, but hopefully nothing like this ever happens again.”

Conmy and her husband will continue on their trip to the Bahamas before sailing back to New York.

She’s looking forward to enjoying “smooth sailing” for the rest of her vacation.