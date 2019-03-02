WEATHER ALERT:Tracking More Snow With Winter Weather Storm Watch Expanding
PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – The federal government has imposed a large fine against a New Jersey nursing home, where more than 10 children died during a virus outbreak. The Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation has been ordered to pay $600,000.

Last September, 11 children died and 36 became ill during an adenovirus outbreak.

Federal and state health officials found that conditions at the faculty posed an “immediate jeopardy” to the lives of the patients and staff.”

