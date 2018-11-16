Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Health officials say an 11th patient has died amid an outbreak of a respiratory virus at a care facility in New Jersey.

The state health department on Friday confirmed that the “severely ill child” at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation had the adenovirus infection. The youth died Thursday night in a hospital, but further details about the child were not disclosed.

The department says the child was among 34 pediatric cases that have been associated with the outbreak.

“Unfortunately, the particular strain of adenovirus (#7) in this outbreak is affecting medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems. The strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living arrangements and can be more severe,” the New Jersey Department of Health said in a statement last month.

Officials say the affected children became ill between Sept. 26 and Nov. 12 and had severely compromised immune systems. An additional positive adenovirus case was confirmed late Thursday night.

One staff member was also confirmed with the virus but has since recovered.

