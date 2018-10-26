Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HASKELL, N.J. (CBS) — An eighth child has died at a New Jersey rehabilitation facility following a viral outbreak.

The New Jersey Department of Health says the medically fragile child with a respiratory illness died Friday afternoon at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. Officials say they do not currently have laboratory confirmation of adenovirus in this child that’s killed seven other pediatric patients at the facility.

“This is an active investigation of an outbreak of adenovirus so it is possible that lab tests will confirm additional cases,” the state’s health department said in a statement.

There have been 23 total cases of the virus at the facility.

“Unfortunately, the particular strain of adenovirus (#7) in this outbreak is affecting medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems. The strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living arrangements and can be more severe,” the department said in a statement.

The Health Department says an inspection team found “minor handwashing deficiencies,” and they continue to work closely with the nursing and rehab center on infection control issues.

The facility has been told not to admit any new patients until the outbreak ends.

Adenoviruses make up about 5 to 10 percent of fevers in young children. The infection spreads like the common cold and most patients recover after a brief illness.

This strain of adenovirus has been associated with communal living.

The department is continuing to investigate the outbreak.