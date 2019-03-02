



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – March came in like a lion cub with three inches of snow in Philadelphia on Friday. More snow is on the horizon.

This latest storm is stronger and contains more moisture than Friday’s system, though with warmer air available, rain and times of wintry mix will affect parts of the area.

A Winter Storm Watch previously in effect for our northwestern suburbs, Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, has been expanded southeast to include Philadelphia and all surrounding counties from 1 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.

Expect precipitation to overspread the area from southwest to northeast from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. Sunday, commencing first in northern Delaware and lastly in the Lehigh Valley.

For the Shore, this will be a mainly rain event, with times of snow or a rain/snow mix most likely at onset Sunday afternoon and near departure of the system early Monday morning. Rain will be heavy at times Sunday evening.

For the immediate coastline, any snowfall accumulation will be minimal or potentially washed away by rain.

For the Poconos, this is all snow, likely accumulating four to eight inches by early Monday morning.

For the northwestern suburbs, Berks County and Lehigh Valley, this will be a mainly snow event with some rain mixing in possibly at onset Sunday afternoon. Snow will be heavy at times late Sunday evening. Expect four to eight inches of snowfall accumulation here as well.

And the tricky area, as usual, is the I-95 corridor, where a rain/snow mix is possible to start as well as periods of a wintry mix including snow, sleet and rain, possible into Sunday night. The precipitation will be heavy at times Sunday evening.

At this point, the expectation is two to four inches in Center City and for the immediate New Jersey suburbs with four to eight inches likely for Pennsylvania suburbs north and west of I-95.

It may occur that a tight snowfall gradient plays out across Philadelphia County itself.

Steady and uniform precipitation will wrap up for most by 3 a.m. Monday with lingering snow (rain/mix far southeast) showers through 7 a.m. Sunshine returns Monday afternoon.

Stay tuned to the evolving forecast.