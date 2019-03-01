



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One round of March snow is behind us, but another one is on the way. PennDOT road crews are getting ready for more because winter is not over yet.

The snow stopped falling in Center City, as the fluffy white stuff quickly melted, but earlier in the day, drivers had to deal with low visibility on snowy roads in South Philadelphia.

“There was an accident at mile marker 317, and then that took 15 minutes and then right after that there was a plow train and that went like 25 miles an hour,” said Mark Dinan, of Chester Springs.

Snowy Blast Creates Slick Road Conditions During Morning Commute

With over 85,000 tons of salt on hand, PennDOT crews have been prepping ahead of the storm.

“They pre-treated the roads and then went out this morning, mainly a salting operation where there was more snow, obviously plowing, and then we will continue to monitor the weather for what’s coming up next,” said PennDOT spokesperson Ayanna Williams.

Workers kept busy outside Citizen’s Bank Park.

“We are plowing, salting, very wet, heavy snow. No need to hit the gym, we’ve got our gym right here,” said Bryan Miller, of DMC Snow.

It was an even bigger benefit for some of the younger snow admirers at City Hall.

“I feel good and it’s all nice and I can make snow angels and it’s just good out here,” said 9-year-old Ahzhay Johnson.

FULL WEATHER COVERAGE

However, Ahzhay’s grandmother had a different view.

“Getting around in the snow is tough. People are all out the beginning of the month so it’s hard to get around,” said Althea Johnson.

Johnson has a plan for the next snowstorm.

“I hope to be in, got all the little snacks to stay in and enjoy the weather inside — the nice, warm weather inside,” she said.

Over 160 state trucks are on standby. PennDOT says they will start hitting the roads at 7 p.m.