MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — It’s been a hard 24 hours for family and detectives. Police say a mother and daughter confessed to murdering five of their family members, including three children.

Forty-five-year-old Shana Decree and her daughter, 19-year-old Dominique Decree, are being held without bail after being charged Tuesday.

The victims touched a lot of lives and many people are having great difficulty dealing with this loss.

In fact, schools the victims attended are offering counseling for students.

As investigators work to determine a motive, the memorial for those lives lost continues to grow.

‘I Just Miss My Sisters’: Relatives Beside Themselves After Mother, Daughter Charged In Murders Of 5 Family Members

The victims include Shana Decree’s children — 25-year-old Naa’Irah Smith, and 13-year-old Damon Decree Jr. — as well as her sister, 42-year-old Jamilla Campbell, and Campbell’s 9-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen.

There were no dry eyes at a memorial that formed Tuesday afternoon and continued to grow throughout the evening.

“Maybe if he’s looking [down at] me from there, then he knows that I’m here for him,” Taylor Walmsley said of her best friend, Damon Decree.

Damon was one of five people who were allegedly killed by his mother and his sister.

Walmsley walked Eyewitness News through how they met.

“I got made fun of for wearing guys clothing because I felt happy in it, and he stood up for me, so we became best friends from then on,” she said.

Many of Damon’s classmates stopped by the memorial. They said he helped start The Kindness Club.

“Kindness Club is something that the middle school started to help people not bully,” Jessika Wooding said.

Mother, Daughter Claim They Killed 5 Family Members Because Everyone Wanted To Die, Police Say

Five precious lives were taken too soon.

But those who loved them will continue to live their lives sharing kindness.

“I know he’s happier now and I’ll be strong for him,” Walmsley said.

There is a community prayer service tomorrow night at Morrisville United Methodist Church at 7 p.m.

The mother and daughter are charged with five counts of homicide.