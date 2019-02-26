



MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — New details have been released in the killings of five family members in Bucks County. Authorities say Shana S. Decree, 45, and daughter Dominique Decree, 19, strangled the victims over the past couple of days in their Morrisville apartment, say sources.

The victims include Shana Decree’s children — Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13 — as well as Shana Decree’s sister, Jamilla Campbell, 42, and Campbell’s 9-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen.

The bodies were discovered inside one of the first-floor apartment’s two bedrooms.

According to an affidavit released on Tuesday, Shana Decree told police everyone in the apartment, including the 9-year-olds and 13-year-old, wanted to die. Decree allegedly said they had all been talking about suicide.

“It’s a terrible tragedy. Just spoke to the family of all five of the deceased and we’re all heartbroken,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said late Monday night.

Their bodies were discovered around 4 p.m. Monday inside the Robert Morris Apartments on West Bridge Street. Police were initially called to the apartment for a “wellness check.”

Shana Decree and Dominique Decree were also found in the apartment and rushed to the hospital – one was found unconscious and the other was seizing.

Shana Decree is being held without bail at the Bucks County Jail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 5 at 9:30 a.m.

UPDATE: The two women who were taken to the hospital are in custody for the homicide of their five family members. We’re told the suspects are a mother and daughter. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/etndA5jBLm — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) February 26, 2019

Police say 17-year-old Joshua Campbell, the son of Jamilla Campbell, has been found safe after authorities were searching for him. He is not a suspect in the case.