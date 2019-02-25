



SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – The wind made for a wild afternoon all over the region Monday, and thousands of people are still without power. A high wind warning expired late in the afternoon but the wind is still going strong in Philadelphia.

Outside of the city, the wind did a lot of damage.

In Springfield, Delaware County, several trees came crashing down because of the whipping winds.

One tree fell on top of a house on the 600 block of Beatty Road while a woman and her two dogs were inside. Fortunately, the woman who lives there was able to get out with her dogs unhurt.

Whipping winds sent this huge tree crashing into this home in Springfield Twp., #Delco this morning. A woman and her two dogs inside at the time were able to safely escape @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/NqJJaurO8C — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 25, 2019

The woman who lived at the house told Eyewitness News she thought an earthquake was happening and had no idea that a tree was falling on top of her house until she saw the branches ripping through the roof.

It didn’t take long for a neighbor to come by offering her home as a place to stay.

“I just feel very sad for the family that lived there, devastation,” said Katie Reimer, the woman’s neighbor. “We’re a community and you never want to see suffering or have anything happen to them. This is just severe destruction.”

Thousands Without Power As High Winds Roar Through Region

“We’re neighbors. I might not know them very well but if it was me, I would assume they’d do the same thing,” said Reimer. “We have to help people, take care of each other. This is life-altering. It’s just a house but still, it’s the house they live in and they need to feel safe.”

The homeowner does have insurance. She is expecting to rebuild and get into her home soon but is staying with her brother in the meantime.