



PHILADELPHIA (AP/CBS) – Thousands of utility customers remain without power in Pennsylvania as high winds continue to roar through the state, knocking down trees and power lines.

About 144,200 customers were without power in Pennsylvania early Monday and more than 6,000 were without power in the Philadelphia area. But most of the affected customers were expected to have their service restored by Monday night at the latest.

Hold on to your hats! Wind gusts today could reach 60mph! Expect difficult driving conditions as well as the chance for downed trees/power lines this afternoon. High Wind Warning in effect until 6PM @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8rNW3LgGCc — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) February 25, 2019

Wind advisories and warnings remained in effect Monday for most of the state. The National Weather Service notes that the ground saturated from previous rain and snow melt, trees and power lines are more susceptible to strong winds.

Just a small sample of some of the strongest wind gusts we have seen across the region in the last 24 hours @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/VwpkXPqbS2 — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) February 25, 2019

A speed of 61 mph was recorded at the Pittsburgh airport.

Batten down the hatches! Trash cans will be flying all over the place this afternoon with wind gusts potentially to 60 mph at times this afternoon! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/RSD0gBVv82 — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) February 25, 2019

To check or report a PECO outage near you, click here.

