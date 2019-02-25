WEATHER ALERT:Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs Under High Wind Warning Until 6 p.m. Monday
PHILADELPHIA (AP/CBS) – Thousands of utility customers remain without power in Pennsylvania as high winds continue to roar through the state, knocking down trees and power lines.

About 144,200 customers were without power in Pennsylvania early Monday and more than 6,000 were without power in the Philadelphia area. But most of the affected customers were expected to have their service restored by Monday night at the latest.

Wind advisories and warnings remained in effect Monday for most of the state. The National Weather Service notes that the ground saturated from previous rain and snow melt, trees and power lines are more susceptible to strong winds.

A speed of 61 mph was recorded at the Pittsburgh airport.

To check or report a PECO outage near you, click here.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

