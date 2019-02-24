



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Does any other mascot take pride in being extra the way our beloved Gritty does? Gritty was ejected from Lincoln Financial Field after he went streaking during the Stadium Series game Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“I’ve since been ejected,” Gritty tweeted with a video of him streaking.

Despite being ejected from the game for his antics, the Flyers celebrated Gritty’s performance on Twitter.

#StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/Lkn4JEQvvI — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 24, 2019

“You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like,” the Flyers said in a tweet.

Before the game, Gritty made a grand entrance swinging from the roof of Lincoln Financial Field glowing in orange.