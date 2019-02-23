  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gritty made his Philadelphia Flyers home debut coming down from the rafters of the Wells Fargo Center to the tune of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.” On Saturday night, Gritty made another grand entrance, this time on national TV.

Before the Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins Stadium Series game, Gritty entered the scene from the roof of Lincoln Financial Field, glowing in orange.

Despite a wet forecast, the Flyers and Penguins were able to start on time Saturday.

‘Eat Your Landlord’: Stickman Brews To Release Gritty-Inspired IPA For Flyers-Penguins Stadium Series Game

And the rain showers did not deter Gritty from starting things off with a glowing start.

