



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Irish bands, food and plenty of beer could be found at the FOP’s Heroes Hall in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday. It was all part of a big fundraiser ahead of Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go to the St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association, which is making the March 10 parade possible.

This year’s theme is “St. Patrick, Unite Us.”