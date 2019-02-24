  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a huge turnout Sunday in Bala Cynwyd for the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Hundreds of volunteers spent the day making phone calls to raise money for the Jewish Federation’s “Super Sunday” event.

They raised more than $500,000 that will be used to help people locally, in Israel and around the world.

