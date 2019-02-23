  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMission of Mercy
    8:00 PMRansom
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Offbeat, Talkers


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The best of the worst in film have been recognized. The 39th annual Golden Raspberry Awards were held Saturday morning.

“Holmes & Watson,” starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, was the big winner.

The comedy took home four Golden Raspberry awards for Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Remake or Sequel.

Uber Eats Offering Special Deal For Oscars

President Trump was also awarded.

He picked up two Razzies for Worst Actor and Worst Screen Combo for playing himself in “Fahrenheit 11-9” and “Death of a Nation.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s