



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The best of the worst in film have been recognized. The 39th annual Golden Raspberry Awards were held Saturday morning.

“Holmes & Watson,” starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, was the big winner.

The comedy took home four Golden Raspberry awards for Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Remake or Sequel.

President Trump was also awarded.

He picked up two Razzies for Worst Actor and Worst Screen Combo for playing himself in “Fahrenheit 11-9” and “Death of a Nation.”