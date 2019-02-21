Filed Under:Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Planning an Oscars viewing party? Uber Eats has a big deal for you this weekend.

From now through Feb. 25, the food delivery service has buy-one-get-one-free offers at restaurants across the United States.

When customers open the app, a banner will run across their screen with restaurants that are participating in the deal.

