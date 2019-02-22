



CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The Cherry Hill Police Department is investigating three reports of lewd behavior all in the same area.

Police say the first incident happened on Dec. 4 at 8:46 p.m. when a woman reported a man exposing himself while standing outside of her window in an office park near Route 70 and Springdale Road.

Police say the second incident happened on Jan. 6 at 11:41 p.m. when a woman observed a man exposing himself while standing on the corner of North Birchwood Park Drive and Karen Lane.

And the third incident took place on Feb. 18 at 8:13 p.m. when a woman reported a man exposing himself outside a window of a home on the 1900 block of Greentree road.

In all three cases, police say the man ran away.