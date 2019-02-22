Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP (CBS) — A police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in a violent crash in South Jersey on Friday afternoon. The accident happened on Williamstown Road, near North Grove Street, in Winslow Township.
Police say it’s unclear how the accident happened.
The police vehicle also struck a shed, and a utility pole came down.
There is no word yet on injuries.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.