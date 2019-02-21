Filed Under:Local, Local TV, traffic


CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A water main break is causing traffic delays on Route 70 in Cherry Hill. Two lanes on the eastbound side between Cornell and Sayer Avenues will be closed during the evening hours, officials say.

Traffic is down to just one lane, and drivers should expect delays in the area, police say.

There is no word on what caused the break.

