



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A portion of I-95 northbound in Philadelphia was closed for a short time as police investigated a possible road rage shooting that happened Wednesday night.

#BREAKING I-95 North closed from the Vine to Girard for police activity. BIG delays on 95 & 676 EB. ⁦@CBSPhilly⁩ pic.twitter.com/b2TQsF1Z5l — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) February 21, 2019

All lanes were closed between Exit 22-I-676/US 30 and the Girard Avenue/Lehigh Avenue exit, but have since reopened.

Video from Chopper 3 showed officers out on foot on the roadway.

The police activity caused delays on I-95 and I-676 eastbound.

Two people were shot and hospitalized following the incident that happened on I-95 northbound, near Allegheny Avenue, Wednesday night. Police say a 25-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man showed up at Episcopal Hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs.

Part of I-95 northbound in #Philadelphia is currently closed while police investigate a possible road rage incident from last night. We’re live on @CBSPhilly at noon https://t.co/wg0zZ8nT5T pic.twitter.com/X6xSUIqwvp — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 21, 2019

They told officers they were on I-95 northbound, near Allegheny Avenue, when a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to them and someone opened fire.

The woman who was behind the wheel then drove to the hospital.

“We know that vehicle has five bullet holes on the driver side. Four of the bullets struck the driver door, one went through the driver side rear door and there is blood inside the vehicle,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The two victims are now at Temple Hospital in stable condition.

Police say a third person was in the car that was shot. That person left Episcopal Hospital with the shot-up car but was later pulled over near Kensington and Lehigh.