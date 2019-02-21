



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people are recovering after they say they were shot on I-95 in Philadelphia. Police say a 25-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man showed up at Episcopal Hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs on Wednesday night.

They told officers they were on I-95 northbound near Allegheny when a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to them and someone opened fire.

Pennsylvania State Police investigating shooting that victims say happened on I-95 northbound as they were driving near Allegheny Avenue. Woman, 25, and man, 24, both in stable condition, shot in the leg. The latest on @CBSPhilly at 5:30 and 6:30am. pic.twitter.com/OVafN51hdZ — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) February 21, 2019

The woman, who was behind the wheel, then drove to the hospital.

“We know that vehicle has five bullet holes on the driver side. Four of the bullets struck the driver door, one went through the driver side rear door and there is blood inside the vehicle,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The two victims are now at Temple Hospital in stable condition.

Police say a third person was in the car that was shot. That person left Episcopal Hospital with the shot-up car but was later pulled over near Kensington and Lehigh.