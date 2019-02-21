



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – What’s whimsical and cozy with some fun things to try? An eatery so yummy with brunch as high as the sky.

It’s Green Eggs Café in South Philadelphia, minus the “and ham!” Hungry for more? I am! I am!

“We just like to feed people and that makes people happy,” said CEO Stephen Slaughter. “Listen, it’s nap time after you leave here.”

While this rhyming’s been fun, Slaughter says there is no doctor behind the name.

Green Eggs Café was born with a conscious aim.

“It originated because we wanted to do something that was eco-conscious,” said Slaughter. “It wasn’t anything Dr. Seussian. It was the fact that we were breakfast and we were green. Everything we can do in our part to just try to keep things for a long time.”

Speaking of time, I had a long night but if there are two things that perk me up in the morning, it’s Jim Donovan and a bite.

First up, fried chicken and waffles benedict.

Next up, a super skillet with biscuits, sausage gravy, eggs, cheese, peppers, onions and potatoes.

Then there’s the crème brulee French toast.

And red velvet pancakes with strawberry mascarpone filling.