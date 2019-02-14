



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s that something that sends butterflies in flight. That something that widens our eyes. That something so delicious and necessary.

The thing we all live for and can’t live without.

It’s The Love in Rittenhouse Square.

And you’ll simply fall head over heels for their homestyle hospitality and soul-quenching seasonal American fare.

At the heart of the matter is owner Aimee Olexy, a country girl from Chester County turned city-girl restaurateur who took a chance on The Love.

And it was well worth the risk.

Taste With Tori: Louie Louie Brings Parisian Feel To University City

“I was like, ‘What is the heart of Philadelphia and dining at a restaurant?'” Olexy said. “That’s the most important thing everyday for us all. I want people to get lost in the moment of eating and being together.”

And it was The Love that gave Natasha Brown, Alexandria Hoff and Vittoria Woodill a chance to savor and be silly for their first Galentine’s Day.

First up, a rainbow of fresh vegetable crudite with goddess dip to share.

And fluffy, funnel cake hush puppies with honey butter.

Ricotta ravioli with chardonnay sauce, citrus and crushed hazelnuts.

And finally, warm madeleines with marshmallow and chocolate sauce.