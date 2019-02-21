



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a new sports team in town. And it’s filled with wounded veterans.

Meet the Philadelphia Flyers Warriors.

The Flyers and NHL presented the team Thursday with a $50,000 check to fund equipment and ice time.

‘Eat Your Landlord’: Stickman Brews To Release Gritty-Inspired IPA For Flyers-Penguins Stadium Series Game

One veteran from South Jersey is elated to become a Warrior.

“I’ve been a Flyers fans since before I could walk,” said Pat Carney, of Northfield, New Jersey. “I think as soon as I picked up a hockey stick, I was ready to be a Flyer. It’s a huge honor. It’s a huge honor to be adopted by the Flyers and to be on this team. I can’t wait to get out there and get competing.”

The Philadelphia Flyers Warriors is the 11th team to work in partnership with USA Hockey’s Warrior program.