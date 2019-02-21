  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gritty, Local, Philadelphia Flyers, sports


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) – The Flyers are one of the hottest teams in the NHL, have positioned themselves to somehow make a playoff push and are going outside Saturday against the Penguins. Thanks to a Montgomery County brewery, fans will have a Gritty-inspired IPA to choose from for their tailgate.

Stickman Brews, in Royersford, said this week that it’ll release a new IPA called “Eat Your Landlord” on Saturday to go with the Flyers’ Stadium Series game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field.

Credit: Stickman Brews with some art inspired by Kendra Wells

According to Stickman Brews, the beer is a “crazy hazy juice bomb, has no bitterness (0 IBU), full of juicy melon flavors up front with a pineapple finish.”

The brewery will be selling four-packs for $16 and they’ll be available at all three locations on Saturday.

‘Everybody’s Got A Little Gritty Inside Of Them’: CBS3’s Tori Woodill Spends Quality Time With The Lovable Gritty

Weather permitting, the Flyers will host the Pens outside Saturday at 8 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s