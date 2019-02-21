



ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) – The Flyers are one of the hottest teams in the NHL, have positioned themselves to somehow make a playoff push and are going outside Saturday against the Penguins. Thanks to a Montgomery County brewery, fans will have a Gritty-inspired IPA to choose from for their tailgate.

Stickman Brews, in Royersford, said this week that it’ll release a new IPA called “Eat Your Landlord” on Saturday to go with the Flyers’ Stadium Series game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field.

According to Stickman Brews, the beer is a “crazy hazy juice bomb, has no bitterness (0 IBU), full of juicy melon flavors up front with a pineapple finish.”

The brewery will be selling four-packs for $16 and they’ll be available at all three locations on Saturday.

Weather permitting, the Flyers will host the Pens outside Saturday at 8 p.m.