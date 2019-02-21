



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be a great weekend for Flyers fans. But it’s actually the Eagles’ stadium that’s getting ready for the action.

Lincoln Financial Field is undergoing a big transformation as it turns into a hockey rink for the upcoming NHL Stadium Series.

The Flyers host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. Saturday … rain or shine.

With the weather looking iffy for Saturday, the NHL released a statement, saying in part: “Right now, if you look at the weather forecast — and it does change hour-by-hour — there’s no call for severe or heavy rain.”

“So we’re really confident, based on what we’re reading right now, that the game will go as planned,” the NHL said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Flyers sit six points out of the second and final wild card spot, and eight points behind the Penguins for the third seed in the Metropolitan Division.