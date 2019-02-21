



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An emergency meeting was called Thursday in the aftermath of two shootings involving teenagers in Southwest Philadelphia. Of the three teens who were shot, two were killed and a 16-year-old girl was critically injured after she was shot in the neck.

The community is now calling for an end to the senseless violence.

The future abruptly ended for 17-year-old Tauhid Collins. His shoes lined his vigil on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace.

Tauhid was gunned down while walking to the store after leaving his grandmother’s house. His family says, earlier that day, he was breaking up a fight between his girlfriend and other people.

His murder happened one day before an 18-year-old was gunned down blocks away. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the neck during a house party Monday on the 5600 block of Whitby Street.

An emergency community meeting surrounding the recent teen murders and shootings in Southwest #Philadelphia to start at 6pm in the basement of Abiding Truth Ministries; @PhillyPolice, church and community leaders will be among the attendees @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/tLobas2wiU — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) February 21, 2019

Community leaders are saying enough is enough.

“It’s Black History Month and we can’t but help reflect on the fact that our ancestors, heroes and sheroes of our race, they fought hard for freedom of justice and equality for us to get to the place where we could have part of the American dream and I think they would turn over in their graves to see what’s taking place among our youth,” said Rev. Benjamin Green, of Abiding Truth Ministries.

Green is hosting an emergency community meeting in his church’s basement. He and other community leaders are collaborating with the Philadelphia Police Department.

“I got with my captains and said we need to go out there and come up with a plan, a strategy where we could work together to help reduce these homicides and shootings,” said Philadelphia Police Inspector Derick Wood.

Wood described the meeting as a call to action.

“People could sign up to be block captains, town watch, things like that. We offer some job opportunities, GED programs, conflict resolution programs,” said Wood. “So not just that, come there to vent, but also some concrete action steps that we can take to make this community better.”

It’s a goal that Green is optimistic about.

“Tonight, we’re going to actually give them an opportunity to voice their concerns and hopefully they have some solutions,” said Green.

The community meeting begins at 6 p.m. There have been no arrests in the shootings.