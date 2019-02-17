  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia Sunday night, according to police. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the neck, right temple and right ear, police say.

Police arrived on the 6000 block of Angora Terrace shortly before 7:30 p.m. and transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries at 7:40 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time.

