



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – A 4-year-old boy was killed when a glass-framed photo fell from a wall at his family’s home in North Philadelphia, police say. The accident happened on the 3200 block of North Reese Street at 3:43 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say Adrian Ortega and his two sisters were playing together when the frame fell. The frame sprayed the room with chards that struck him in the abdomen.

Family members rushed the boy to the hospital after finding him bleeding profusely. He died a short time later.

Further details on his injuries have not been disclosed. An autopsy is planned.

Ortega’s mother was home at the time. Authorities say no charges have been filed, but the accident remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported in the accident.

