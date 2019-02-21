  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating multiple stabbings involving three members of the same family at a Ridley Park, Delaware County home on Thursday morning. Police were called to the home on the 200 block of Willard Drive, just before 10 a.m.

Officials say a mother, father and adult son are all being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Portion Of I-95 In Philadelphia Closed For Short Time As Police Investigated Possible Road Rage Shooting Incident

At this time, it’s unclear who stabbed whom.

Police say no other suspects are involved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s