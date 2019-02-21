



RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating multiple stabbings involving three members of the same family at a Ridley Park, Delaware County home on Thursday morning. Police were called to the home on the 200 block of Willard Drive, just before 10 a.m.

Officials say a mother, father and adult son are all being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, it’s unclear who stabbed whom.

Police say no other suspects are involved.