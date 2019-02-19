SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Updated List Of School Closings, Delays For Wednesday Due To Winter Storm
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is the newest battleground in the war against plastic pollution.

The state is considering whether to adopt the strictest plastic ban in the nation.

A proposed bill would outlaw non-recyclable plastic shopping bags, plastic straws and Styrofoam food containers.

Last year, more than 30 bills were introduced in nine states to reduce disposable plastics.

