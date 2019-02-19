



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – All eyes are on former Vice President Joe Biden as the potential presidential candidate spoke at the University of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Biden didn’t mention anything about running for president but he did talk about policies for both the Obama and Trump administrations.

He was greeted by a packed crowd during a discussion with University of Pennsylvania’s President, Amy Gutman, inside the Irvine Auditorium.

Gutman read questions from students.

“As young voters, what important political issues might we overlook but should actually pay more attention to?” Gutman asked Biden.

“You cannot overlook global warming, you cannot overlook racism, you cannot overlook the xenophobia that exists in this country, [and] you can’t overlook those things that are basic, basic American values,” BIden responded.

He said big companies need to bring back moral responsibility.

He also called President Trump’s tax code, “God awful.”