



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It is bubble time in college hoops. The madness begins in March and teams are making a late-season push.

For one local star, that push begins 20 feet and 9 inches from the basket.

If you think you know Villanova basketball, think again. Senior guard Adrianna Hahn is one of the best players in the country. She set the record for most career three-point field goals in Villanova Women’s Basketball history with 293.

Actually, she’s made more three-point shots than almost all of the men, which means more than Phil Booth, Mikal Bridges, Kerry Kittles, or Jalen Brunson.

“Before I got to college, I didn’t even know records like that were a thing, until somebody told me you are close to breaking this all-time three-point record and once I got it, it was great,” said Hahn. “Kerry Kittles actually called to congratulate me.”

She says it’s all thanks to her dad.

“He taught me from a young age, shoot from really far back,” said Hahn. “My dad telling me to shoot 300 shots a day, even 500.”

And, of course, Harry Peretta is thrilled to have her.

“We got her out of Delaware, a local kid, we were very happy that we got her. We thought she would go to a bigger school,” said Peretta.

And, she’s not just a star on the court.

Hahn is a social media superstar on Instagram with over 116,000 followers.

“I remember when Instagram first came out, I was in seventh-grade and people used it to take pictures of flowers, nothing personal. You know, to build a profile online,” said Hahn. “I used my basketball talent and, so far, I have built so many connections.”

She plans on testing the waters in the WNBA after college. For now, she’s shooting for a chance to lead her team to the big dance.