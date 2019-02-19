



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The dog days of “The Process” have been over for quite some time now. The Philadelphia 76ers’ busy trade deadline two weeks ago signaled something else – general manager Elton Brand has pushed all of his chips into the pot, according to Sports Illustrated‘s new cover.

Sports Illustrated on Tuesday released its cover for this week’s magazine and it features the Sixers’ new-look starting lineup: Ben Simmons, JJ Redick, Tobias Harris, Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid.

Accompanying the starting five on the cover is this declaration: “Process This: The Sixers Are Finally All In.”

The story itself is re-previewing the Eastern Conference after a wacky trade season and is available to read online.

The 76ers Next Stop: The NBA Finals

SI’s Andrew Sharp writes, “So did Philly just build the most talented team in the East—or a very expensive runner-up? Whatever the answer, the experiment seems an appropriate extension of the Process. You don’t have to love every move, but you can’t help but admire the ambition.”

Brand has completely overhauled the Sixers this season, adding Butler and Harris in blockbuster trades. He also made several moves upgrading the Sixers’ bench.

The Sixers, currently fifth in the Eastern Conference at 37-21, return from the All-Star break Thursday when they host the Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center.