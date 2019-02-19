



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The iconic Philadelphia R&B group Boyz II Men are coming home again in 2019. Boyz II Men will headline Temple University Hospital’s Acres of Diamonds Gala on May 11 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.

Boyz II Men, who’ve won four Grammy Awards, celebrated the 25th anniversary of “II,” their 1994 hit, on Saturday with their first concert at The Met Philadelphia, which opened Dec. 3, 2018.

“II” sold more than 12 million copies in the United States.

Joel Embiid Turned To Boys And Girls Club Of Philadelphia For All-Star Game Shoe Design

The Philadelphia group, currently consisting of Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris, have sold over 64 million albums. Their last, “Under the Streetlight,” was released in October 2017.

The Acres of Diamonds Gala is Temple University Hospital’s largest fundraiser. This year’s gala will be its 66th annual event.

“This event is a great opportunity to bring together hundreds of Temple Health and Temple University Hospital’s biggest advocates for a great night out in support of the vital mission of Temple University Hospital and the dedicated staff members who carry out that mission every day,” said Larry Kaiser, president and CEO of Temple University Health System.

In 2018, the fundraiser raised its highest mark yet, topping $1.4 million.