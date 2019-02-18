



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Joel Embiid made his second NBA All-Star Game appearance on Sunday night and left with a double-double – 10 points and 12 rebounds. The game result doesn’t matter, though his Sixers teammate Ben Simmons and Team LeBron bested Embiid and Team Giannis.

Embiid, the charismatic superstar known as “The Process” with a deep admiration for Shirley Temples, made more than a fashion statement with his footwear.

With the help from the Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia, Embiid sported a pretty special pair of sized sneaks.

The shoes were designed by footwear customizer Dez Customz, who partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia for the design.

#TheProcess⁠ ⁠ is powered by his community. @JoelEmbiid will take the court in tonight’s @nba All-⭐️ game in UA Anatomix Spawn Lows designed by his friends from the Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia. #WEWILL pic.twitter.com/E2XSBIdRzR — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) February 17, 2019

On the right shoe read the Boys and Girls Club’s motto: “Great Futures Start Here.”

The shoes featured iconic Philadelphia landmarks and descriptors, including LOVE Park, the United States constitution and the City of Brotherly Love.

Each kid who helped designed the shoes also had their initials on the heels.

“It means everything that I’ll be lacing up shoes for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game with a special piece of Philly included,” Embiid told Under Armour. “I’m even more excited for the week ahead and the opportunity to put on for Philly and for these kids!”

For more information on the specially-made UA Anatomix Spawn Lows, head over the Under Armour’s website.